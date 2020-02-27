Home

Celestine Glenn

Celestine Glenn Obituary
Mrs. Celestine Charity Glenn mother of Mrs. Talaya I. Oxendine transitioned on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Sentara Nursing and Rehab in Hampton, Virginia. A viewing for Mrs. Glenn will be held from noon until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc. Services with military honors for Mrs. Glenn will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc., by Pastor Talaya I. Oxendine. Interment will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia. The family of the late Mrs. Celestine Charity Glenn has entrusted her final care to the staff of C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2020
