1/1
Chad Aaron Ober
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chad Aaron Ober, born in Honolulu, Hawaii December 4, 1972, died October 20, 2020 at home in Yorktown, VA after a courageous 12 year battle with brain cancer.

Chad is survived by his parents, Larry and Sandra Ober of Yorktown, VA; three brothers, Lauren (Ellen) of Gloucester, VA, Shanon of Newport News, VA, and Kory (Susan) of Knoxville, TN. He is also survived by two daughters, Jessica of Chester, VA, and Leslie of Chicago, IL; and son, Gavin of Newport News, VA.

Chad graduated from Tabb High School in 1991 and was an avid bass fisherman, loved animals especially his mom's Shih Tzu, Bella, and was a great fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We want to thank the Riverside Cancer Center for the exceptional care they gave Chad while under their care and Riverside Hospice for the professional and compassionate care they gave Chad.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Virginia - Newport News
954 J. Clyde Morris Blvd 102
Newport News, VA 23601
757-643-8945
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of Virginia - Newport News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 29, 2020
My younger brother,
The things that I will remember most:

Great Pitcher in little league. I know because I caught all his pitches.

The first of the 4 Brothers to be a father. That made me want to be a Father too....

The first of the 4 brothers to get married. That made me want to settle down and marry too.
I could go on and on.....
You see Chad, you probably didn’t know, but I looked up to you, When you were suppose to be looking up to me.
Susan, myself and the girls, will miss you a lot, along with everyone who has ever really got to know you....
Love ya,
See ya soon...
Kory




Kory Ober
Brother
October 26, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in your time of sorrow. May your fond memories be your comfort in the days ahead until you meet again. Scott Laney and family
Scott Laney
Coworker
October 23, 2020
Rest In Peace Chad from Gomer
Gomer
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved