My younger brother,

The things that I will remember most:



Great Pitcher in little league. I know because I caught all his pitches.



The first of the 4 Brothers to be a father. That made me want to be a Father too....



The first of the 4 brothers to get married. That made me want to settle down and marry too.

I could go on and on.....

You see Chad, you probably didn’t know, but I looked up to you, When you were suppose to be looking up to me.

Susan, myself and the girls, will miss you a lot, along with everyone who has ever really got to know you....

Love ya,

See ya soon...

Kory











Kory Ober

