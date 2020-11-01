My younger brother,
The things that I will remember most:
Great Pitcher in little league. I know because I caught all his pitches.
The first of the 4 Brothers to be a father. That made me want to be a Father too....
The first of the 4 brothers to get married. That made me want to settle down and marry too.
I could go on and on.....
You see Chad, you probably didn’t know, but I looked up to you, When you were suppose to be looking up to me.
Susan, myself and the girls, will miss you a lot, along with everyone who has ever really got to know you....
Love ya,
See ya soon...
Kory
1/1