Rev. Chaintain Carter, 59, of Sandston, Va., formerly of Newport News, Va., departed this life Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maxie and Jessie Carter. She leaves to cherish her loving memory a host of relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23222, where a walk-through visitation will be held 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 (live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com) and at Friendship Baptist Church, 1135 37th St., Newport News, Va., from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020. Interment service at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 3, 2020.