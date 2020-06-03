Rev. Chantain Netia Carter
Rev. Chaintain Carter, 59, of Sandston, Va., formerly of Newport News, Va., departed this life Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maxie and Jessie Carter. She leaves to cherish her loving memory a host of relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23222, where a walk-through visitation will be held 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 (live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com) and at Friendship Baptist Church, 1135 37th St., Newport News, Va., from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020. Interment service at Hampton Memorial Gardens.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
March Funeral Homes
JUN
5
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-4200
