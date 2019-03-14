Charlene M. Butler, 81, passed away on March 12, 2019. The youngest of nine, born on August 12, 1937 to Michael and Mary Duffie, Charlene enjoyed working crossword puzzles, gardening, birdwatching, and trips to Myrtle Beach.After graduating high school, Charlene moved to Charleston WVa, where she met the love of her life Howard Butler; they were happily married for 55 years at the time of his death. Out of this harmonious union, Howard and Charlene had 2 daughters; Sandra Halvorson (Mike) of Newport News, and Deborah Richardson (Gary) of Williamsburg. In 1963 after living in Nitro WVa, they moved to Emerson, NJ where they raised their 2 daughters. In 1982 Howard and Charlene moved to Norge, VA where they spent their remaining years. Charlene is survived by 3 grandchildren, Thomas and Sarah Richardson, both of Williamsburg and Kaleigh Halvorson of Newport News; Sister, Mary Lou of Ravenswood, WVa; sister-in-laws Mary Dodd (Louis), of Clifton Forge, VA, and Ethel Rooper (Quinton) of Hurricaine, WVa. Numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly and one special nephew, Michael Duffie (Patricia) of Charleston, WVa.The family would like to thank, Linda Walston for her loving care she gave to mom during her final weeks. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 4 PM to 6 PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home, 4124 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary