|
|
Charlene Marie Harber, 71, of Fort Myers, FL passed away suddenly on December 13, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL. She was born in Baltimore, MD on August 13, 1948 to Charles and Blanche Hall, now deceased.
Charlene was an avid Baltimore Ravens Fan, Virginia Peninsula APA, and bingo player, but her true loves in life were her six grandchildren.
She is survived by her two loving children, Brandon Scott Harber and his wife Kelly of Newport News, VA and Heather Ashley Easterling and her husband Christopher of Smithfield, VA; one sister, Pamela Dunlap of Fort Myers, FL; her adored six grandchildren: Bentley Harber, McKinlee and Preslee Easterling and Kaelyn, Brian and Joshua Kinlaw; as well as many extended family and friends.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Arrangements for final care have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 20, 2019