1/1
Charlene Sandra Shackelford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlene Sandra "Sandy" Shackelford, age 59, died August 20, 2020 at her home. Sandy enjoyed her church, the outdoors and riding motorcycles.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Stoots, and mother, Lois Hyatt. Sandy is survived by her devoted husband, Melvin Shackelford; daug-hter, Chrissie Shackelford Rivero (Richard); son, Charles "Benjy" Shackelford (Kyrstin); grandson, Myles Shackelford; sisters, Toni Jackson, Debra Sue Sink (Mark), and Lena Stoots; and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home on Friday, August 28, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing requirements will be followed, and everyone is asked to wear a mask. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at her home on Saturday. Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
her home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved