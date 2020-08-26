Charlene Sandra "Sandy" Shackelford, age 59, died August 20, 2020 at her home. Sandy enjoyed her church, the outdoors and riding motorcycles.



She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Stoots, and mother, Lois Hyatt. Sandy is survived by her devoted husband, Melvin Shackelford; daug-hter, Chrissie Shackelford Rivero (Richard); son, Charles "Benjy" Shackelford (Kyrstin); grandson, Myles Shackelford; sisters, Toni Jackson, Debra Sue Sink (Mark), and Lena Stoots; and a host of extended family and friends.



The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home on Friday, August 28, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing requirements will be followed, and everyone is asked to wear a mask. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at her home on Saturday. Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory.



