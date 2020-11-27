Charles A. Curry, 65, departed this life on November 21, 2020. He was born in Hampton, VA, graduated from Bethel High School in 1973, was an Alumnus of Norfolk State University and was employed with the City of Hampton for over 25 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Montez Curry; and sister, Linda McNair.



Charles leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Stephanie Parham Curry; daughters, Stacey Shuler and Monica Parham; granddaughter, Zoey Shuler; mother-in-law, Ella Robinson; sister-in-law, Grace Robinson; brothers, Benjamin Curry and Donald Curry (Shirley); sister, Cynthia Grey; 7 nieces, 3 nephews, 5 great nieces, 5 great nephews, 2 great great nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends.



Viewing will be from 3-6 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral service will be held.



