Msgt Charles Anthony Kacprowski,(U.S. Air Force Ret.), 74, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. Born in Louisville, KY, he has been a resident of Hampton since 1966.
Charles first retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1984. He continued working civil service as a mechanic at Langley Air Force Base for 21 years.
He was a member of DAV Chapter 13, Loyal Order of Moose Chapter 213, and American Legion Post 25 in Newport news.
Charles is survived by his beloved wife Etta; son, David; daughter, Sharon; brother, Steve; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Charles' life will be remembered and celebrated at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the American Legion Post 25, 609 Marshall Ave in Newport News.
The family wishes expressions of sympathy to take the form of contributions to your favorite Animal rescue or shelter.
Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070, www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2020