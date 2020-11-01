1/
CHARLES "BUBBA" BIDDLE Jr.
Charles "Bubba" Biddle, Jr., 68, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Riverside Hospital after a lengthy illness. Bubba lived life to the fullest. He loved the outdoors - fishing and the ocean. Sunday football was his favorite. He loved the holidays especially sunrise services on Easter and Christmas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lois Biddle, Sr. He leaves behind his sisters, Judy Peters of Cape Coral, FL and Pamela Zollo of Williamsburg, VA and longtime friend, Jane Whittington and his nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time. This Sunday, please raise a glass to your favorite football team or at 5 o'clock somewhere. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
