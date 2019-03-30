Charles Borden Johnson, of Purcellville, Va., formerly of Newport News, died at home. Born in 1931 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Wallace L. and Elsie P. Johnson.He graduated from Hanover (NH) High School and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Commissioned in the U. S. Navy, he served for three years active duty as a line officer. Charlie received a BS in Aeronautical Engineering from N.C. State University, Phi Kappa Phi, and a MS in Aeronautical Engineering from Virginia Tech. From 1959 to 1997 Charlie was employed as a Senior Research Engineer at NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, VA. He was an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.Since his Navy days, Charlie enjoyed his time on and near the water. He served as a docent at the Mariners Museum. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Keturah Marshall Johnson; a daughter Kitty (Mike) of Purcellville, VA and a son Keith (Linda) of Palm City, FL; four grandchildren; Shannon, Myrick, Jack and Marshall. A grave side service will be held at at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News on Tuesday, April 2nd at 12:00 noon. Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg is in charge of arrangements. Memorials should be made to the St. Andrews Episcopal Church or the in lieu of flowers. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary