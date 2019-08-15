Home

POWERED BY

Services
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
New Bethel Baptist Church
3911 Big Bethel Road
Yorktown, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Council
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Council

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Council Obituary
Charles "Bubba" Council, 70, of Yorktown, Virginia, son of the late James E. and Daisy Pierce Council departed this life unexpectedly on August 12, 2019.

Survivors include his companion, Suzanne Hodges and her children, Barry "Tackle" and Shelley. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and his former wife, Alice Tabb Council.

A viewing will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at New Bethel Baptist Church, 3911 Big Bethel Road, Yorktown, VA 23693. Reverend Dr. Edward G. Boston officiating.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now