Charles "Bubba" Council, 70, of Yorktown, Virginia, son of the late James E. and Daisy Pierce Council departed this life unexpectedly on August 12, 2019.
Survivors include his companion, Suzanne Hodges and her children, Barry "Tackle" and Shelley. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and his former wife, Alice Tabb Council.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at New Bethel Baptist Church, 3911 Big Bethel Road, Yorktown, VA 23693. Reverend Dr. Edward G. Boston officiating.
