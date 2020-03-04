|
Charles D. Crowson, Jr., age 74, of Newport News, passed away on February 27, 2020. He was born on the Eastern Shore on September 4, 1945.
He graduated from Parksley High School and the Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company Apprentice School. Charles was a member of Warwick Lodge No. 336 A.F. & A.M. and Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, S.J., US.A. He was employed in the Office of the Commissioner of the Revenue as a Field Inspector, Chief Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue and as Commissioner of the Revenue. Charles was affiliated with numerous civic organizations and The Commissioner of the Revenue Association. He held several offices and received various awards. After retirement, he was a political consultant and lobbyist. He enjoyed cooking, especially Peanut Brittle for friends, traveling and spending time in the Outer Banks.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles D. Crowson, Sr. and Estelle Young Crowson and his sister, Betty C. Maddox. He is survived by his wife, Lou Ann; son, O. Douglas Crowson (Teresa); grandchildren, Blake Sterling Crowson of Richmond and Jacob Douglas Crowson of Newport News; sisters, Bonnie Skiles and Kathy Crowson of the Eastern Shore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service, with Masonic Rights, will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 3:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private at Peninsula Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Aid Society, 80 Butler Farm Rd, Hampton, Virginia 23666.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 4, 2020