Charles D. Folwell, Sr., 86, passed away on November 18, 2019. He graduated from NASA Apprentice School in 1956 and retired after 30 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Helen; sons, Charles, Jr. and wife Debbie of Wilmington, DE, and Larry and Mary of Newport News; granddaughter, Katie Carrada and husband, Brandon of Baltimore, MD; and grandson, Michael Folwell of Wilmington, DE.
A memorial visitation and gathering will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 20, 2019