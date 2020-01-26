Home

POWERED BY

Services
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
300 Smithfield Blvd
Smithfield, VA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Arinello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Dennis Arinello Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Dennis Arinello Jr. Obituary
Charles Dennis Arinello, Jr, 85, of Smithfield passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Mr. Arinello was the son of the late Charles Arinello and Nellie Pasquale Arinello. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Marie M. Arinello; sons, Col. USMC Ret. Dennis M. Arinello (Carleen), of Smithfield, VA and Col. U.S. Army Ret. Michael J. Arinello (Bunny), of Sierra Vista, AZ; grandchildren, Sara, Megan, Michael, Nicholas and Denny; great grandchildren Jordan, Jaxson, Sadie, Sloan and Noah; a sister, Elaine Piantedosi. Mr. Arinello was born in Everett, MA, he served in the U.S. Navy and enjoyed a career, retiring as the vice president of finance for The R. I. postal carriers credit union. He was an active member of The Church of the Good Shepherd, the VFW Post 8545, the American Legion Post 49, and The Knights of Columbus. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, January31, 2020, 10 a.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 300 Smithfield Blvd, Smithfield, Virginia. Burial will follow at noon in Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Va. A reception will follow the interment at the Church of the Good Shepherd. A Rosary Service will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 30 at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield, VA, the family will receive friends following the rosary from 4 to 7 p.m. in lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to the . Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -