|
|
Charles Dennis Arinello, Jr, 85, of Smithfield passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Mr. Arinello was the son of the late Charles Arinello and Nellie Pasquale Arinello. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Marie M. Arinello; sons, Col. USMC Ret. Dennis M. Arinello (Carleen), of Smithfield, VA and Col. U.S. Army Ret. Michael J. Arinello (Bunny), of Sierra Vista, AZ; grandchildren, Sara, Megan, Michael, Nicholas and Denny; great grandchildren Jordan, Jaxson, Sadie, Sloan and Noah; a sister, Elaine Piantedosi. Mr. Arinello was born in Everett, MA, he served in the U.S. Navy and enjoyed a career, retiring as the vice president of finance for The R. I. postal carriers credit union. He was an active member of The Church of the Good Shepherd, the VFW Post 8545, the American Legion Post 49, and The Knights of Columbus. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, January31, 2020, 10 a.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 300 Smithfield Blvd, Smithfield, Virginia. Burial will follow at noon in Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Va. A reception will follow the interment at the Church of the Good Shepherd. A Rosary Service will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 30 at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield, VA, the family will receive friends following the rosary from 4 to 7 p.m. in lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to the . Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 26, 2020