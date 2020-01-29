Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Starkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Donald "Don" Starkey Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Donald "Don" Starkey Jr. Obituary
Charles Donald "Don" Starkey, Jr., age 78, passed away Wednesday at his home in Poquoson. Don was born in Newport News and with the exception of his military service was a lifelong resident of the Peninsula. Don served in the United States Army for 6 years doing two tours of duty in Vietnam and spending the rest of his time gallivanting across Europe. His favorite stories to recall often involved speeding through Germany in his Alfa Romeo convertible in search of good food. After his time in the military he attended Christopher Newport College where he met his wife of 47 Years, Andrea. Together they raised five children and two grandchildren. Don will be sorely missed by his family, who affectionately referred to him as Pop-Pop; Randy Ward and wife Carol, Shawn Starkey, Josh Starkey and wife Laurie, Vanessa Sigmon and husband Steve, Amanda Roberts and husband Kirt; his grandchildren Max, Ana, Ariel, Shawn, Kaylee, Emma, Ian and Charles, and his amazing cat, Sonny. Don has been reunited with Andrea, who he loved so much and has missed so terribly.

Don worked tirelessly to provide for his family, he could speak intelligently on any topic and he was admired and loved by all who knew him. He was an avid puzzler who waited impatiently for the newspaper delivery in order to drink his coffee with the crossword, he always had a jigsaw on the table and was a devoted fan of any program on NPR. A short celebration of Don's life will be held at Claytor Rollins Funeral home on Saturday, February 1st at 1 p.m. followed by an open house at Don's home featuring his favorite German food and beverages. Condolences to claytorrollinsfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -