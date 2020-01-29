|
|
Charles Donald "Don" Starkey, Jr., age 78, passed away Wednesday at his home in Poquoson. Don was born in Newport News and with the exception of his military service was a lifelong resident of the Peninsula. Don served in the United States Army for 6 years doing two tours of duty in Vietnam and spending the rest of his time gallivanting across Europe. His favorite stories to recall often involved speeding through Germany in his Alfa Romeo convertible in search of good food. After his time in the military he attended Christopher Newport College where he met his wife of 47 Years, Andrea. Together they raised five children and two grandchildren. Don will be sorely missed by his family, who affectionately referred to him as Pop-Pop; Randy Ward and wife Carol, Shawn Starkey, Josh Starkey and wife Laurie, Vanessa Sigmon and husband Steve, Amanda Roberts and husband Kirt; his grandchildren Max, Ana, Ariel, Shawn, Kaylee, Emma, Ian and Charles, and his amazing cat, Sonny. Don has been reunited with Andrea, who he loved so much and has missed so terribly.
Don worked tirelessly to provide for his family, he could speak intelligently on any topic and he was admired and loved by all who knew him. He was an avid puzzler who waited impatiently for the newspaper delivery in order to drink his coffee with the crossword, he always had a jigsaw on the table and was a devoted fan of any program on NPR. A short celebration of Don's life will be held at Claytor Rollins Funeral home on Saturday, February 1st at 1 p.m. followed by an open house at Don's home featuring his favorite German food and beverages. Condolences to claytorrollinsfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 29, 2020