Charles E. Jenkins Sr.
1930 - 2020
Charles (Chuck) E Jenkins Sr.

Chuck passed away November 19, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1930 and raised in Benton (Polk County) TN on Liberty Hill farm. He joined USAF and achieved the rank of Master Sargent retiring after 20 years of service having worked as a mechanic and then managed the maintenance and operation of ground power systems. His career took him to Guam, Alaska, Pakistan and Germany before ending his military career at LAFB. After retirement from the military he owned and operated Langley Gulf station in Hampton VA until 1975. He then moved to Gloucester where he farmed and continued to work as a mechanic. He also enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, and hosted numerous pig roasts. He was an avid story teller and collector, and was known to craft, can vegetables and work with beehives.

He is preceded in death by wife Lillie "Tina" Jenkins, and his parents, Richard D. and Stella Jenkins and six siblings. He is survived by two sons Charles E. Jenkins Jr and wife Katherine of Poquoson VA, and Richard W. Jenkins and wife Linda of Hampton VA; sister, Mildred Hicks and husband John Roy of Cleaveland TN; grandchildren Robert C. Jenkins of Killington VT, Amanda L. Jenkins and husband John Cooper of Apex NC, Richard W. Jenkins Jr. of Chapmanville, WV, and Christopher Savage and wife Laura of Salem VA; and great grandchildren Jacob Jenkins and Ryan Jenkins as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being made by Andrews Funeral Home in Gloucester VA. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at 11 AM for immediate family and a few close friends only at Windsor Gardens Cemetery, Dutton VA.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Windsor Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Memories & Condolences
November 23, 2020
When I was growing up in East Tennessee I knew Charles as my dads baby brother who would show up at our house every couple of years driving a cool car. He was the reason as soon as I graduated high school I joined the Air Force and set off in search of travel and cool cars. Later I was drawn to him because of his wisdom in all things and his great way of embellishing a story. I will miss talking and visiting with him. Rusty and Rick I know you will miss your father, he was quite a guy.
Johnny Jenkins
Johnny Jenkins
Family
