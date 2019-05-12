Yorktown, Va. - Charles (Charlie) E. Cuthrell, 75, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Riverside Regional Medical Center surrounded in love by his family. He was the son of the late William "Ed" and Carrie Cuthrell (Batten) of Edenton, NC. He graduated from John A. Holmes High School in Edenton, NC. After graduation he enlisted in the Army for 4 years. After leaving the service he moved to the Peninsula to work at Newport News Shipbuilding. He left the shipyard to put on his browns for UPS and retired after 25 years. After retirement he went to work ABC store in Yorktown for 4 years. He was an avid wood worker and landscaper, enjoying working in his shed on many projects. He was all about family, faith and friends, making many wonderful memories for everyone. His favorite was the annual family vacations to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Charlie was a member of First Christian Church, Todds Lane, Hampton.Charlie was preceded in death by his parents William and Carrie Cuthrell, a brother and sister-in-law, Payne and Erna Twiddy. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Betty Cuthrell and his children, Rob Cuthrell (Tina) of Yorktown, Cindy Seymour of Edenton, NC., Mark Goodrich (Melissa) of Newport News, and Jamie Cuthrell (Carmelita) of Lawrenceville, NJ. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Amber, Andrew, Emily, Daniel, Freddy and Lilly; a sister Faye Mullins of Newport, NC and Ruby Daniels of Suffolk and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to give our heartfelt thanks for the loving care dad received from Riverside Regional Medical Center, Peninsula Cancer Institute, HR Neurosurgical and Spine Specialists and the RRMC Medical ICU team. Thank you!A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at First Christian Church, Todds Lane, Hampton, Va. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to First Christian Church, 1458 Todds Lane Hampton, 23666. Local arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA. Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary