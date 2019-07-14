Home

POWERED BY

Services
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
For more information about
Charles Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Smithfield, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edwin Smith III


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edwin Smith III Obituary
On July 8, 2019 The Lord Jesus took Charlie E. Smith III Home to heaven. He was born on March 2, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA and the only child of Charles & Sarah Smith. He served in the 82nd Airborne Army Paratroopers, and spent his early adult life in Michigan raising a family and working at the MSU museum. He moved to VA in 1978 and worked for the City of Hampton until his retirement. He was a talented taxidermist, artist, story teller and bible teacher but his greatest Joy was Music and serving the Lord through playing his banjo & guitar. Charlie loved the Lord, his family and all he was blessed with. Survivors are his wife Barbara Wood Smith; children, Amy Smith Ballor, Mark Smith, Keith Smith, Hollie Smith Clayton, Allan Wood, Katie Wood Rodgers; 14 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be Sunday July 14, 2019 3pm, at Trinity United Methodist Church Smithfield Va. Arrangements by Little Funeral Home of Smithfield.
Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now