On July 8, 2019 The Lord Jesus took Charlie E. Smith III Home to heaven. He was born on March 2, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA and the only child of Charles & Sarah Smith. He served in the 82nd Airborne Army Paratroopers, and spent his early adult life in Michigan raising a family and working at the MSU museum. He moved to VA in 1978 and worked for the City of Hampton until his retirement. He was a talented taxidermist, artist, story teller and bible teacher but his greatest Joy was Music and serving the Lord through playing his banjo & guitar. Charlie loved the Lord, his family and all he was blessed with. Survivors are his wife Barbara Wood Smith; children, Amy Smith Ballor, Mark Smith, Keith Smith, Hollie Smith Clayton, Allan Wood, Katie Wood Rodgers; 14 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be Sunday July 14, 2019 3pm, at Trinity United Methodist Church Smithfield Va. Arrangements by Little Funeral Home of Smithfield.
Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019