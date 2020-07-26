1/1
Charles Eliott Thorpe Jr.
{ "" }
Charles E. Thorpe, Jr. of West Point, VA, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Gilchrist Thorpe; son, Charles "Duke" Thorpe; granddaughter, Jessica Thorpe and brother, David Thorpe. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Jeanette Thorpe; daughters, Claudette Canady and Lisa Jones; step son, Oscar "Trey" Hopkins; daughter in law, Anise Thorpe; son in law, Walter Jones and brother in law, Taziel Wallace. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
