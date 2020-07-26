Charles E. Thorpe, Jr. of West Point, VA, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Gilchrist Thorpe; son, Charles "Duke" Thorpe; granddaughter, Jessica Thorpe and brother, David Thorpe. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Jeanette Thorpe; daughters, Claudette Canady and Lisa Jones; step son, Oscar "Trey" Hopkins; daughter in law, Anise Thorpe; son in law, Walter Jones and brother in law, Taziel Wallace. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com