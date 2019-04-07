|
Charles Franklin Bristow, Jr., age 96, died peacefully at his home April 6, 2019. Charlie was a lifelong farmer and property developer. Also, he owned and operated a sand and gravel business for more than 40 years. Mr. Bristow was a member of Olive Branch United Methodist Church, a 65-year member of Botetourt Masonic Lodge No 7, AF & AM, Gloucester. Wife, Margaret T. Bristow, parents, Charles F. Bristow, Sr. and Alice Booker Bristow, siblings, Virginia Bristow Wyatt, Countess Bristow Dutton, Madeline Bristow Pointer, Elsie Bristow Rich, Bobby Bristow, and Ralph Bristow, preceded him in death. He is survived by a son, Charles Franklin Bristow, III, grandchildren, Morris Bristow, Ben Bristow, twin great-grandsons, Konrad and Syruss Bristow, a brother David V. Bristow (Joyce), sister-in-law Kathleen Bristow, a very special niece Adelaide Slaymaker as well as a host of nieces and nephews. A 2:00 p.m. funeral service conducted by the Reverend Ann Tang will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Olive Branch United Methodist Church. Interment with Masonic Rites will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home, Monday, April 8, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Memorial contributions in Charlie's memory may be made to the Olive Branch Church, Attn-General Fund, 10833 Harcum Road, Gloucester, VA 23061 or The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019