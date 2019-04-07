Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Olive Branch United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Bristow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles F. Bristow Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles F. Bristow Jr. Obituary
Charles Franklin Bristow, Jr., age 96, died peacefully at his home April 6, 2019. Charlie was a lifelong farmer and property developer. Also, he owned and operated a sand and gravel business for more than 40 years. Mr. Bristow was a member of Olive Branch United Methodist Church, a 65-year member of Botetourt Masonic Lodge No 7, AF & AM, Gloucester. Wife, Margaret T. Bristow, parents, Charles F. Bristow, Sr. and Alice Booker Bristow, siblings, Virginia Bristow Wyatt, Countess Bristow Dutton, Madeline Bristow Pointer, Elsie Bristow Rich, Bobby Bristow, and Ralph Bristow, preceded him in death. He is survived by a son, Charles Franklin Bristow, III, grandchildren, Morris Bristow, Ben Bristow, twin great-grandsons, Konrad and Syruss Bristow, a brother David V. Bristow (Joyce), sister-in-law Kathleen Bristow, a very special niece Adelaide Slaymaker as well as a host of nieces and nephews. A 2:00 p.m. funeral service conducted by the Reverend Ann Tang will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Olive Branch United Methodist Church. Interment with Masonic Rites will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home, Monday, April 8, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Memorial contributions in Charlie's memory may be made to the Olive Branch Church, Attn-General Fund, 10833 Harcum Road, Gloucester, VA 23061 or The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now