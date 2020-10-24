1/1
Charles F. Noll
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Captain Charles F. Noll, USN-Ret, 86, passed away on October 20, 2020. He was born in College Point, New York, on April 4, 1934. Charlie leaves behind his wife of 62 years, former Sheila Loughlin Smith, and children Charles F. Jr (Janet), Kathryn Bell, Elizabeth (Betsy) Looney (John), Thomas (Nicola) and Jeannie Noll. In addition, he leaves behind 8 grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, October 23 at Amory Funeral Home in Grafton. Mass of the Resurrection will be held Saturday, October4 24 at 3:00 pm at the Bethel Chapel, Langley Air Force Base Housing. Internment at Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date. Full obituary may be found at amoryfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
03:00 PM
Bethel Chapel, Langley Air Force Base Housing
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Amory Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved