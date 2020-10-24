Captain Charles F. Noll, USN-Ret, 86, passed away on October 20, 2020. He was born in College Point, New York, on April 4, 1934. Charlie leaves behind his wife of 62 years, former Sheila Loughlin Smith, and children Charles F. Jr (Janet), Kathryn Bell, Elizabeth (Betsy) Looney (John), Thomas (Nicola) and Jeannie Noll. In addition, he leaves behind 8 grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, October 23 at Amory Funeral Home in Grafton. Mass of the Resurrection will be held Saturday, October4 24 at 3:00 pm at the Bethel Chapel, Langley Air Force Base Housing. Internment at Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date. Full obituary may be found at amoryfuneralhome.com