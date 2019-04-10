Charles F. Patton, Jr., 73, died Monday, April 1, 2019. A lifelong Peninsula resident, he worked as a Firefighter for the Civil Service both at Fort Eustis and Fort Monroe retiring in 1995 after 30 years of service. He enjoyed anything having to do with being on the water, fishing, crabbing, boating, and water skiing; in his younger days he enjoyed hanging out at Clyde's in Phoebus. In more recent days, he enjoyed being at his home and tinkering in the garage.Preceded in death by his parents, Lavinia and Charles F. Patton, Sr. and a granddaughter, Raegan Lila Patton; survivors include his wife, Walda Patton; his son, Charles F. Patton, III and daughter-in-law Sarah Patton; his sister, Barbara Italiano; his niece, Jennifer Italiano; and his grandson Liam Charles Patton, whose presence made his eyes light up.A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, April 11, 2019 in the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home chapel.Memorials may be made to . Published in Daily Press on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary