CHARLES FRANKLIN NORRIS
Charles "Frank" Franklin Norris, 80, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Frank was born in Erwin, NC and graduated from Warwick High School in 1958. He worked at Newport News Shipyard for over 40 years as a Quality Inspector. His passion was staying fit and working out. He spent many hours at the Wellness Center, even becoming a personal trainer and in recent years trained at One Life fitness. His routine was working out, heading to Starbucks and lunch at Subway. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Verlen Norris and his sister, Frances Reynolds. He is survived by his devoted children, Susan Nuttycombe (Graham) of Newport News and Charles "Chuck" Norris, Jr. (NiNi Turlington) of Hampton; his 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alex, James and Samantha and his 6 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Warwick Forest, "The Evergreen" unit for their loving care. A private Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Peninsula Memorial Park. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
