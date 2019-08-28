|
Charles Haskins Crockett, age 75 of Gloucester died at his home Monday, August 26, 2019. Charles retired from Newport News Shipbuilding as a pipe fitter. Fishing gill nets, antique shopping, and vintage cars were among his favorite hobbies. Parents Charles H. Crockett, Sr., Emma Katherine Emmerson and a brother Jerry Wayne Crockett preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Mildred Pence Crockett, children, Charles Robert Crockett, Kimberly Hook, Elka Bowman (Kirk), Carl Barks (Marylin), Sherri Nickels (James), grandchildren, K. G., Henry, Alexie, Ashley, Josh (Chrissy), Chase, (Kristin), a great-granddaughter, Lola, a special great-granddaughter, Emma Rose Crockett a great-grandson Keagan, and a special sister in law, Cristy Ward. A graveside service conducted by the Reverend Bill West will be held at noon, Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Windsor Gardens Cemetery and Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home, Thursday from 10:30 until 11:30 am before the service. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 28, 2019