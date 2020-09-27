Charles Henry Spratley, Sr. entered into rest on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 73 at Sentara Norfolk General. Charles, a.k.a. "Chip," was a devoted and devout Man of God, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.



Charles was born on January 14, 1947 in Virginia to Robert, Sr. and Georgetta Spratley. Charles was raised in Smithfield, Virginia with his seven siblings. He attended the public schools of Isle of Wight County, VA. On October 15, 1977, he married Paula McGowan and they raised their children, Michael, KaShauna, and Charles, Jr. He was employed by the Newport News Shipyard as a Machinist in Department X43 Machinery Installation.



Charles was preceded in death by his father, Robert Spratley, Sr., mother, Georgetta Spratley, sisters, Rebecca Tucker, Pecolia Daye, Thelma Skeeter, a brother, Robert Spratley, Jr., and a son, Michael LaMont Spratley. Charles leaves to cherish his memory and is survived by a daughter, KaShauna Georgetta Spratley, a son, Charles Henry Spratley, Jr., a stepson, Thomas Earl Ferguson, Jr. (Stacey) of Newbury, CA, a sister, Elizabeth Edwards (Charlie), two brothers, Floyd Lee Spratley and Walter Ray Spratley (Ester), his grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



A viewing is scheduled for Monday, September 28, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 and the celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Shivers Funeral Chapel in Smithfield, VA. In compliance with CDC guidelines, limited attendance will be adhered to and required. Please join us for our Father's last pass through Smithfield, VA on a horse drawn carriage from Shivers Funeral Chapel to Main Street at 12 Noon.



Flowers and condolences may be sent to Shivers Funeral Chapel, 12749 Courthouse Hwy, Smithfield, VA 23430.



