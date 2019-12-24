Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Charles Irvin Horrell


1926 - 2019
Charles "Irvin" Horrell, 93, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 with his loved ones by his side. He was born in Ivanhoe, North Carolina to the late Arthur and Willie Mae Horrell on March 23, 1926. Irvin served in both WWII and the Korean War. After his military service, he relocated to Newport News and began a 40-year career at Newport News Shipbuilding. He was a member of Monitor Masonic Lodge #179 for over 50 years.

Irvin is preceded in death by his siblings, Sudie Mae Horrell, Larry Horrell, Cecil Horrell, Berta Tompkins, Lillian Russ, Verna Asbury, and Shirley Harvell. He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 67 years, Catherine Walker Horrell; devoted daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Jesse Archer; son, Steve (Rachel); beloved grandsons, Taylor (Ashley) and their daughters, Reagan and Maggie Hayes, and Zachary and his daughters, Harper and Hali.

A funeral service, with masonic rites, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. The Reverend Ken Mills will officiate. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park.

The family wishes to thank the kindness and compassion extended to Irvin during his long illness by James River Hospice; especially his nurses, Crystal and Angela, and Social Worker, James.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to James River Hospice, 9100 Arboretum Pkwy, Ste. 290, North Chesterfield, VA 23236.

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 24, 2019
