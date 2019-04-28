Charles Jeffers "Jeff" Page passed away on April 16th, 2019 into eternal rest. Born in Norfolk, VA in 1944, Jeff grew up in Newport News, played baseball from Little League to American Legion where he excelled as an athlete. He showed great sportsmanship and made many friends along the way. After high school he served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. When he returned home he was invited by an Army buddy to visit the city of Pittsburgh, PA. There he found the vibrant excitement that surrounded the city with the love of its sports teams. The Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins became his new loves, which he supported until the end of his life. Jeff graduated from Duquesne University with a degree in Business Management. He worked as a management analyst for the IRS for 30 years until his retirement. Later in his life he returned to Newport News to be closer to his parents. Jeff returned to the church of his childhood, First United Methodist Church in Hilton, where he served on its council and other committees. Jeff is survived by Kathy, his beloved partner of 9 years, sons Randy and Michael (Ashley), his daughter Rebecca, former wife Rose and grandsons Brett and Ben. His siblings Reid, Allie (Shirley), Ross, Meg, and Patricia (Butch) also survive him. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, on Saturday, May 11, at 1 PM. A reception will follow the service at the church fellowship hall. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary