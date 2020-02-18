|
|
Charles Lewis Brooks Jr., age 72, died peacefully in his home on Friday, February 14, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Charles and Lewis, six daughters, Tammy, Linda, Victoria, April, Lisa, and Jennifer, Sixteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 7:00 pm until 8:30 pm at Hogg Home Funeral Home. Inurnment will be private. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 18, 2020