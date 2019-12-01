Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
100 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
100 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA
Charles L. Mitri Obituary
Charles L. Mitri, 86, of Yorktown, passed away on November 22, 2019. He was born in 1933 in Hackensack, NJ, where he grew up with his older brother Sal. In 1956, he graduated from the Naval Academy and took a commission into the Air Force where he flew B-52s during the height of the cold war, then later F-4 fighters in 1969 in Vietnam with the 366th TFW at Da Nang. He served in the Air Force for 24 years before retiring and taking up another career as an administrator for the U.C. Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Mitri; daughter, Laura; son, Charles; grandchildren, Chauntielle and Cierra; and great-grandchildren, Noah, Lacie May, and Kayden.

He enjoyed playing golf, being a member of the Yorktown library board of trustees for many years, and volunteering his time to the Coventry Home Owners Association, and will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 100 Harpersville Road, in Newport News. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the church or you may send flowers to the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019
