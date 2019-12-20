Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Newington Baptist Church
Gloucester, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Forrest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Lee Forrest

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Lee Forrest Obituary
Charles Lee Forrest, age 88, of Susan, passed away on Saturday, Dec.14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Helen; three children, Charles "Tony" (Julia) of Susan; Regina of Chesapeake; Christie of Richmond; and a grandson, Anthony of Richmond.

Captain Forrest worked as a local waterman until he stretched out to begin his career in the commercial menhaden fishing industry on the Atlantic Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico. He boasts a career fish catch of over 1 billion tons of fish.

He was active within the Mathews and Susan community his whole life. He was a lifelong active member of Antioch Baptist Church in Susan where he served as a trustee, usher, and caretaker.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11am at Newington Baptist Church, Gloucester. The viewing will be Friday, Dec. 20 from 6 to 8pm at Antioch Baptist Church, Susan. Arrangements by Forrest Brothers Funeral Home, Hudgins.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -