Charles Lee Forrest, age 88, of Susan, passed away on Saturday, Dec.14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Helen; three children, Charles "Tony" (Julia) of Susan; Regina of Chesapeake; Christie of Richmond; and a grandson, Anthony of Richmond.
Captain Forrest worked as a local waterman until he stretched out to begin his career in the commercial menhaden fishing industry on the Atlantic Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico. He boasts a career fish catch of over 1 billion tons of fish.
He was active within the Mathews and Susan community his whole life. He was a lifelong active member of Antioch Baptist Church in Susan where he served as a trustee, usher, and caretaker.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11am at Newington Baptist Church, Gloucester. The viewing will be Friday, Dec. 20 from 6 to 8pm at Antioch Baptist Church, Susan. Arrangements by Forrest Brothers Funeral Home, Hudgins.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 20, 2019