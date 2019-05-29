Home

Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Charles Lewis Garrison

Charles Lewis Garrison Obituary
Seaford, Va. - Charles Lewis Garrison, 84, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Charles was a lifelong resident of Seaford and retired from the C&O Railroad. He was an avid fisherman. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Frances Garrison and 2 brothers Walter Scott Garrison, Jr. and Leroy Garrison and is survived by his wife of 65 years Roberta Carolyn Garrison; 2 daughters, Rebecca Denise Wainwright (Robert) and Carmen Michelle Garrison; 2 sons, Charles Lewis Garrison, Jr. (Donna) and Timothy Lewis Garrison. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Emma, Kaci, Hailey, Brooke, Austin, Joshua, Suzanne, Stephen and Daniel and grandson WyattA private graveside service in Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on May 29, 2019
