Mr Charlie as I always called him, was a very special person to all who knew him. If you ever had a chance to meet him, you'd never forget him. I grew up attending Lebanon Church until the age of 12, and always looked forward to seeing Mr Charlie. Fast Forward a few years. When I turned 30 years old, I visited Lebanon Church for a Christmas service. Mr Charlie sure enough was still there, and said he remembered me. He had a very unique way of making everyone feel special. He pulled out his wallet and showed a photo of me he kept with him over the years. He said he prayed for me daily.
This is just a small example of how pure and sweet Mr Charlie was. He was definitely a one of a kind, and will always be remembered.
Many prayers from my family to his family, and other close friends of Mr Charlie
1/1