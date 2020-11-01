It was my privilege and honor to know Mr. Charlie whom I met thru Carl and Fran Shelton at Lebanon christian church. Mr. Charlie was the best example of a christian as any person I have ever met. I remember Martin the first born son said one time "That growing up, all the family would sit together at the dinner table with no TV and have actual conversations...and Martin said his Dad was his hero!" Charlie treated everyone that he came in contact with with love and a smile and no judgement, oh...and a hug! I had the privilege to also play music with Mr. Charlie and when he sang, he was singing for the Lord!. He would play guitar and harmonica and when he got going, all I could say is hold on and enjoy the ride! I myself had a lot of good times and enjoyed his company, everytime I seen him was such a treat and to sum up what he meant to me in these few words just doesn't seem to be enough. I will truly miss you Mr. Charlie...thank you for being you!. We had you for 101 years, now Jesus has you forever. You will truly be missed and I love you Mr. Charlie!

Larry Curry

Friend