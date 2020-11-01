1/1
CHARLES MARTIN SHELTON
Charles "Charlie" Martin Shelton, 101, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born in Gretna, VA and had made his home in Newport News for the past 76 years. He retired as a salesman from General Crush Stone in 1986 and was a member of Lebanon Christian Church for 76 years. He gave his family and friends Love, Laughter and the Lord. He was most proud of the fact, that all of his children knew the Lord.

Charlie was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Mildred O. Shelton; his daughter, Carolyn Goodlet; his son, Carl Shelton and his grandson, Charles Martin Shelton, II. He is survived by his children, Martin and Wayne Shelton and Charlotte Neill (Mickey) and Phyllis Hunt (Roane) and over 80 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren whom he named every night in his prayers.

Services will be private. The service will be streamed at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 that can be viewed on the Lebanon Christian Church facebook page. Donations may be made to Lebanon Christian Church, 421 Yorktown RD., Newport News, VA 23603. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
October 31, 2020
Mr Charlie as I always called him, was a very special person to all who knew him. If you ever had a chance to meet him, you'd never forget him. I grew up attending Lebanon Church until the age of 12, and always looked forward to seeing Mr Charlie. Fast Forward a few years. When I turned 30 years old, I visited Lebanon Church for a Christmas service. Mr Charlie sure enough was still there, and said he remembered me. He had a very unique way of making everyone feel special. He pulled out his wallet and showed a photo of me he kept with him over the years. He said he prayed for me daily.
This is just a small example of how pure and sweet Mr Charlie was. He was definitely a one of a kind, and will always be remembered.
Many prayers from my family to his family, and other close friends of Mr Charlie
DJ Roundy
Friend
October 31, 2020
Always remember Charlie and Mildred coming to Granny's and staying for a few days and Charlie would play ball with all the kids and he was very active and was always the same Charlie in personality and appearance he lived a good Christian Life that we all need to live
Dwayne Watts
Friend
October 31, 2020
Mr Charlie....had a quietness about him...with the biggest smile...a most Godly man...I will always remember him and Mildred with great fondness and love. My deepest sympathy to all his family. To Wayne and Martin, Charlotte, & Phyllis..and all his grandchildren...you are in my prayers. All my love, Luetta
Luetta Gay
Friend
October 31, 2020
What a wonderful man he was..I will always remember his quietness and his smile. My deepest condolences to you Wayne, Martin, Charlotte and Phyllis and all his extended family. Luetta
Luetta Gay
Friend
October 31, 2020
Uncle Charlie was one of a kind. He had a heart of gold. To know Uncle Charlie was to love him. He is loved by so many and will be missed so very much.
Go rest high on that mountain Uncle Charlie and I know you are happy to see your love Aunt Mildred.
Love you always Uncle Charlie.
Roseanne
Roseanne Wilson
Family
October 31, 2020
It was privilege and honor to know Mr. Charlie. I met him thru Carl and Fran Shelton at Lebanon christian church. Mr. Charlie was the best example of a christian as any person that I have ever met. He treated every person that he came in contact with the same with love and compassion without judgement oh and with a hug and a smile!. I remember Martin the first born child saying once that..."every night at dinner, the family would sit together with no TV and have actual conversations and that his Dad was his hero". I had the honor to play music with Mr. Charlie in the "Blood washed band". And when Mr. Charlie sang ,he sang for the Lord. He also played guitar and the harmonica and when he got going, all I could say is hang on and enjoy the ride! To sum up what he meant to me and his lasting impression in just a few words just doesn't seem to be enough. This life had you for 101 years, now Jesus has you for eternity. I will truly miss you and I love you Mr. Charlie!
Larry Curry
Larry Curry
Friend
