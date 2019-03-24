|
|
Charles Michael (Mike) Gauldin, 69, of Daleville, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019.He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Marshall Gauldin and Ella Mae Gauldin; and his wife, Brenda Preas Gauldin.Mike is survived by his daughter, Melissa Kent and her husband, Brian; his son, Thomas "Chris" Gauldin and his wife, Terri; his grandchildren, Haley Kent, Anna Gauldin, Nicholas Kent, Alex and Andrew Gauldin; sister, Sandra Freas; brother, John Gauldin; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many special friends.Mike's family will hold private family services at a later date.Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 24, 2019