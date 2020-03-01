|
Charles N. Rainey, 85, of Yorktown, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Riverside Regional Medical Center, Newport News.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Whiting's Chapel. Mr. Rainey may be viewed Monday in the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 1, 2020