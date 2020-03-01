Home

Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Charles Nathaniel Rainey

Charles Nathaniel Rainey Obituary
Charles N. Rainey, 85, of Yorktown, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Riverside Regional Medical Center, Newport News.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Whiting's Chapel. Mr. Rainey may be viewed Monday in the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 1, 2020
