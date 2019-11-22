Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Charles Nelson Gibson Obituary
Charles Nelson Gibson, 89, husband of Virginia Gibson, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born in Masontown, West Virginia, he has been a resident of Hampton since 1971. He was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Mr. Gibson is survived by his wife, Virginia; his son, Charles II; his daughters Barbara (Doug) and Brenda (Bob); 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home in Hampton. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23, at 10:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church by Rev. Monsignor Walter Barrett. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Food Pantry.

Friends and family are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to leave memories and words of condolence.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 22, 2019
