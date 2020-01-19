|
|
Charles P. Shields, 89 passed away on Friday January 10th. He was preceded in death by his wife Lois. He is survived by his children, daughter Rebecca Aikin (Glen), son Preston Shields (Martha) and his brothers Carol Shields and George Shields, 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held February 17th 11am at Stevens Memorial Baptist Church 224 Richneck Rd Newport News. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Stevens Memorial Baptist.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 19, 2020