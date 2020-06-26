On Monday, June 22, 2020, God in His infinite wisdom sent His angels to escort His beloved servant, Charles Percell Jones known to many as "CP". He answered God's call at Riverside Hospital where he transitioned peacefully to meet his Master. CP was born on January 14, 1953 to the late Charles "Kirk" and Mabel Jones of Isle of Wight County. He is a 1971 graduate of Smithfield High School and upon graduation, he began working at Gwaltney's Packing Company. In 1972, he entered Newport News Shipbuilding's Apprentice school and began what would become a 42 year career obtaining master shipbuilder status. He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding (X42) in 2014. As a master shipbuilder, he was meticulous in his work and was therefore recognized for his exemplary technical and shipbuilding skills. CP had a positive impact on the lives of the young men and women whom he supervised acting as a mentor and father figure. Those who worked under his supervision oftentimes said that they were the hardest working crew in the shipyard; nevertheless, they loved working for him. CP was proud of his contribution to the defense of our nation. He loved sports and was a die hard Redskins fan. CP had a heart of gold. There are very few in his circle of family, friends, co-workers and even strangers whom he did not help. He leaves a legacy of selflessness and devotion to family and friends. To cherish his memories he leaves a son, Craig Lamont Jones (Passion), granddaughters Alyssa Jones and Nyla Travers and grandson Tyvanna Garrett; Goddaughter Kiara Brown and special niece Kaela Johnson; four sisters, Lohrer Mise (David), Hampton, VA, Cleder Jones, Newport News, VA , Vanessa Savage (Bennie), Surry County and Polly Brown (Benjamin-Pastor), Prince George, VA; Godparents Frizzell and Sarah Clarke and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and devoted friends, especially Peggy Carrolland Lawrence Chapman and his beloved mentee Andy Anderson (Tekisha). Viewing will be held on Saturday, June 27 at New Hope Baptist Church from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. A Celebration of Life takes place on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Rd, Hampton, VA. Services will be live streamed on the New Hope Baptist Church Hampton Facebook web page. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store