Charles Phillip Shelton of Poquoson passed away on June 28, 2019. He died peacefully at home with his beloved family by his side. Charlie was born on May 3, 1942 to the late Orie and Bonnie Metcalf Shelton. He was preceded in death by his sister Hazel McReynolds, nephew James McReynolds, and granddaughter Suzanne Shelton. Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jean Bowden Shelton; his daughter Lisa Dadez (Thomas); his sons Gregory Shelton (Ali) and Chad Shelton (Carrie); and six grandchildren.



Charlie was born and raised in Erwin, Tennessee and later moved to the Hampton Roads area. For many years, he served the State of Virginia at the Nike Ajax and Hercules missile sites working in direct conjunction with missile readiness as part of the Army National Guard. Later, he struck out as an entrepreneur running a series of businesses, typically turning poor-performing convenience stores and gas stations profitable through an unmatched work ethic and jack-of-all-trades skillset.



In 1965, Charlie met the love of his life, Jean Bowden. He asked her out from behind the wheel of his Corvette, yet showed up a few days later for their first date in a Volkswagen Beetle. Two years later, they married and eventually started a family. Charlie was a dedicated family man. He put his kids above all else, never missing a school event or ballgame and never failing to offer advice or tough love when needed.



Charlie was also an avid pool player and sports enthusiast, especially for UVA. He enjoyed spending vacations on the beaches of the Outer Banks of North Carolina and Florida. He will be remembered by his family and friends as an incredibly charismatic, genuine, and loving individual, who could lighten any person with his company and sense of humor. He will be sorely missed by all those whom he leaves behind; but they are comforted by the wonderful values, memories, and love that he bestowed upon them.



A visitation will be held Monday, July 1st from 7-8:30 PM at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson. A funeral service celebrating Charlie's life will be held Tuesday, July 2nd at 11:00 AM at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, Poquoson led by Rev. Jeff Cannon. The burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton.



The family would like to express its appreciation for the wonderful care provided by the Sentara hospice staff, to include Kim, Amy, Sherri, Heather, Carli, Shaun, and Amanda.



Memorial donations in memory of Charlie can be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association at www.cmtausa.org . Online condolences to claytorrollins.com . Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019