Charles R. Pruitt Obituary
Charles R. Pruitt, 87, of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away on April 5, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1932 in Galax, Virginia. He retired from the Printing Division of NASA at Langley AFB. Charles was a member of the Olive Branch Christian Church and Ruritan Club. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen and his daughter Susan Pruitt. He is survived by his son Stephen Pruitt (Diane) of Williamsburg. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd. Williamsburg, VA 23188, from 3-5 pm. Services will be Monday, April 8 at 11 am at the Olive Branch Christian Church 7643 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23188, with Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 6, 2019
