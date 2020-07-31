Charles R. Compton, 97, resident of Hampton since 1941, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of July 26, 2020.



Charlie, a World War II veteran, was born June 9, 1923, one of 11 children born to Henry Bane and Sue Compton. He left the mountains of Virginia and his boyhood home of Falls Mills, VA joining his two older brothers who had left their mountain home ahead of him, moving in with his oldest sister, Eulalia C. Johnson, who let her three younger brothers live with her so they could look for work in the Hampton area. He always said he made the trip bringing only a shirt, a razor, and a toothbrush. He worked at the Newport News Shipyard before joining the US Navy, serving in World War II on the USS Randolph, being assigned to the very ship he had worked on while an employee for Newport News Shipbuilding, which was a sense of great pride for him. After he got out of the Navy, he worked with his older brother, Henry, at Compton Brothers Plumbing & Heating, and Dowdy Plumbing before going to work as a plumbing inspector for the City of Newport News, where he retired.



He bought a home and some land in the Fox Hill area of Hampton, raising a family of six children on the farm, along with his beloved wife of 76 years, Elizabeth, who passed away in March, 2018, leaving him heartbroken and missing his other half, as they truly had become one. Charlie was also preceded in death by his son, Ballard Scott Compton, who passed away in September 2018. Scott was a wonderful caregiver to his Dad, and they had many good visits together after Elizabeth passed, referring to Scott as his "little buddy." Scott bought him his USS Randolph ballcap, which he wore daily in his last years, replacing his trademark cowboy hat.



In the early 70's, Charlie lived his dream of starting his own business, operating Livestock Stables on the Selden's Dairy property on Mercury Blvd until the year 2000, boarding horses and trading in livestock. While running Livestock Stables, he became a father figure to many young people who were drawn to his "piece of the country in the middle of the city." He made lifelong friends and touched a lot of lives with his mentoring and guidance – he was a life coach before that job was invented! After leaving Livestock Stables, he continued to take his animals for appearances at local schools, birthday parties and churches for nativity scenes around Christmas.



To know Charlie was to love him – he had a keen sense of humor and was known for his country boy smarts and good common horse sense, his calm demeanor, and a savvy business style – you couldn't get anything over on him.



Charlie is survived by five children – Charles R. Compton, Jr. (Jane) of Roanoke, VA, Mary "Sissy" Compton (Jean) of Sarasota, FL, Becky Barnhart (Herb) of Hampton, VA, Bunny Fitzpatrick (Joe) of Virginia Beach, VA and Jenny Watkins (Phil) of Williamsburg, VA. Charlie delighted in watching all 15 of his grandchildren grow into adulthood. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, with another on the way next month – they all have wonderful memories and gratitude for their Papa. He also leaves many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.



His last 5 ½ years were spent at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hampton where he was able to live out his final years in comfort and relaxation, enjoying 3 of them with his beloved Elizabeth right by his side. The family would like to thank Commonwealth Senior Living staff, Interim Hospice staff, and Dr. Suzette Worbois for their compassionate and loving care while he resided there. A special thank you goes to Cynthia Baskin, whom he affectionately called Boo, for she was caregiver extraordinaire in Charlie's last 2 years.



Due to COVID 19, the family will have a private burial and will plan to host a celebration of Charlie's life at a future date. The graveside service will be live streamed on R. Hayden Smith's Facebook page on Aug. 1 at 1 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Interim Hospice, 516 S. Independence Blvd, Suite 106, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 or Fox Hill Central United Methodist Church, 501 Beach Road, Hampton, VA 23664.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store