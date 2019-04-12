Charles Lemuel Russell, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 following a long battle with cancer.Born 9/24/1938 in Mayfield, KY, the son of Lennie Alene and Lemuel Russell, he was a long-time resident of both Hampton, Virginia and Panama City, Florida until Hurricane Michael destroyed his home. Charles was a man who dearly loved his family, a man of quiet humble strength, who enjoyed creating laughter, making fun of himself, he was selfless and a great dad.He joined the Navy at the age of 17 in 1955, he retired in 1974 as a Petty Officer First Class. He worked as a commercial fisherman, and at Newport News Shipbuilding.Charles was the founder of RDM, a master carpenter, and an avid fan of trains, creating numerous set designs of all types and enjoyed sharing them even more. He was a man of strong quiet faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.He was married for 36 years to Pats' Russell. He leaves behind son Steven and Debbra, son Raymond, son, Michael (deceased) and Lynn, daughter Kathy Jo and Dean, son Jon and Gina, daughter Teresa and Bob, son Lee and Christine, son Tony and Cathie, and son Matthew and Raquel; twenty-eight grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; and two great, great grandchildren; two brothers Wilber and Danny Sanderson; along with many other family members. Charles was preceded in death by his mother Lennie Alene Felts, Grandmother Lennie Perkins, and brother Harold. We are going to miss you pop, we love you!There will be a private family service on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Hampton, VA. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary