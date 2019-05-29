Charles was born July 8, 1949 in New York and passed away on May 24, 2019. Charlie served his country from 1970 to 1993: four years in the Airforce serving in Vietnam, two years in the Reserves and sixteen years in the Army. Most knew him for his love of community sports and others, for the jokes he flooded the room with.He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Roberta Gale Greenslade; children, Joshua S. Greenslade and wife, Jessica and Jennifer L. Behler-Little and husband, Bryan; one grandchild, Clarissa J. Greenslade. He was loved by many and laughter always filled the room.The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home, from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 31, at Albert G. Horton, Memorial Veteran's Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary