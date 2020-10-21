1/1
Charles S. Johnston
Charles Steven Johnston, a man who never met a stranger, died at the age of 57 on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Mathews, Virginia. He was a member of Kingston Episcopal Church.

He was predeceased by his father, Lloyd Rae Johnston, Sr. He is survived by his wife Karen Johnston; mother, Jeanette Johnston; brothers, Lloyd Rae Johnston, Jr. and Gary Johnston; daughter, Kristen Nicole Miller (Jason); and his grandsons, Cole, Chase, Casey, and CJ Miller.

His passion was servicing his community and country. He enjoyed his affiliation with the Newport News Police Department, Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office, Smithfield Police Department, Hampton Police Department, Isle of Wight Rescue Squad, and the restaurant industry. He also enjoyed travel, his dogs and watching the Washington Football team play as well as the New York Mets baseball team. Most in importantly, he enjoyed being with his family, especially going to the movies with his grandsons.

Private services were held. Memorial donations may be made to Kingston Parish, 320 Williams Wharf Road, Mathews, VA 23109. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel assisted the family.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

