Charles Shannon Hendrix, 51, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born in Newport News he was a lifelong resident of Hampton. Shannon embraced his Irish heritage and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a brave, kind and gentle soul with a positive attitude. He was an awesome photographer, writer and enjoyed all genres of music. He loved his country and was a New York Yankees fan. He was a computer programmer and engineer and held many jobs over the years. He worked for InfiNet in Norfolk, Taurus, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, as a contractor for NASA, Bank of America in Norfolk and Kelly Services based in Charlotte, NC. Most recently he was employed as a Systems Administrator for Huntington Ingalls until his health declined. Shannon is survived by his parents, Charles and Judith Hendrix; his sister, Tresa Rae Hendrix of Midland, TX; his brother, Jared Damon Hendrix of Bismark, ND; his uncle, Lefaine Deaver and his wife, Barbara of Providence, KY; his aunt, Rita Galloway and her husband, Harry of Covington, GA; and many cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted at 5:00 PM, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home chapel by Dr. Nathan Cecil. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Carenet Peninsula, 11747 Jefferson Ave suite 2d, Newport News, VA 23606 or by visiting cnpeninsula.org.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 10, 2019