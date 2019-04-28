Charles Stephen Bryant, 79, died Saturday April 13. He fought Alzheimer's disease and bladder cancer as fiercely as he played tennis.Born in Greensboro, North Carolina, Charles was one of seven children. He played baseball at Bessemer High School, then went on to receive a BSEE from NC State and a MSEE from George Washington University. He married his childhood sweetheart Linda, then relocated to Hampton, Virginia upon accepting employment at NASA Langley Research Center. He spent the next 40 years as a computer specialist, heading teams designing and installing wind tunnel systems. He retired in 2003. Charles was an avid photographer and tennis player. In addition to winning numerous local, state, and national amateur titles in both singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, he was also a member of the Mid-Atlantic Tennis Association, Virginia Tennis Association, and Unites States Tennis Association.Charles was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda; daughter Diane and her husband Sid; son Barry; Daughter-in-law Lisa; grandchildren Rachel, Holden, and Cole; and siblings Wayne Bryant, David Bryant, and Ann Priddy.He had an infectious smile and laugh, and will be greatly missed.The family would like to thank the Staff of The Newport Convalescent Center and Riverside Hospice for their loving care of Charles.Charles requested his remains be donated to the Virginia State Anatomical Program in hopes others will be spared from these cruel diseases. Charles was a member of Kirkwood Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or the American Bladder Cancer Society.A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Please send your favorite story about Charles to [email protected] Published in Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary