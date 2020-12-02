1/1
Charles Thomas "Tom" Gilley
1946 - 2020
Charles Thomas "Tom" Gilley, passed away November 18, 2020 in Melbourne, Florida. He was born September 25, 1946, in Harrisburg, Illinois, the son of Raymond and Eugenia (Apple) Gilley.

On December 27, 1968, he married the love of his life, Lisa, and settled in Virginia's Peninsula area. He began working for the Newport News Shipyard where he retired after 47 years in December 2012. During his tenure at the Shipyard, he worked as a Logistics supervisor and was named Employee of the Year in 2002. Outside of work, he enjoyed exercising, especially jogging, relic hunting for Civil War artifacts, and attending local sporting events. He also loved the thrill of the search while antiquing with his wife and was a gifted craftsman who built many treasured pieces of furniture. He was a true man of God and attended Liberty Baptist Church for 42 years where he served as an usher. He was a loving, supportive, and fun father to his daughter, Amy, and grandfather to Chase, Ava, and Jackson.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lisa (Arrington) Gilley, his daughter Amy Lerche, and her husband, Troy, grandchildren, Chase, Ava, and Jackson; brother, Raymond Gilley; mother-in-law, Doris Taylor; brother-in-laws, Joel Arrington and Mike Arrington; and sister-in-law Vickie Arrington.

A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, December 5th, at 10:00am via a live stream at: http://www.libertylive.church/livestream

Those who wish to remember Tom in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Daily Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
