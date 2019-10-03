|
A life well lived, Charles Thomas Hughes, 76, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 with his wife and children at his side.
Charlie was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Hughes, and sister-in-law, Patty Hughes. He is survived by his wife, Jenny Fairfield Hughes; his children, Danny (Andi) Hughes, Kelly Brock, and Jodie (Chris) Pittman. He was the proud "Pop" to his grandchildren, Hunter Hughes, Stephen Hughes, Cooper Brock, and Ramsie Pittman. He is also survived by his siblings, Cookie (Dave) Kundis, Skip Hughes, Butch (Emily) Hughes, Tonie (Frank) Diaz, Sam (Sandy) Hughes, and Sandra "Sis" (Gerald) Currin; and a host of nieces and nephews who along with his grandchildren lovingly referred to him as "Charlie Claus". With much affection he was called "Bubby" by his aunts and uncles.
Charlie was born in Beckley, WV to a coal miner's family, and moved to Newport News when he was 10. He graduated from Warwick High School and worked a few years at Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company. He then found his true passion in the insurance industry beginning his work with Prudential in the mid '60s and later he started his own company as an independent insurance broker. He continued to work until the end. One of his siblings described him as the first professionally dressed businessman in their family. Charlie was highly regarded as an expert insurance and financial advisor for more than 50 years. Charlie always put people first. His hard work and character were the hallmark of his career. He passed those characteristics on to his children who so lovingly admired him.
Charlie's passions included playing golf and cards with his friends, but nothing was more important to him than his family. He obtained a lot of pleasure tending to his yard and enjoying the wildlife, and loved nothing more than sharing that with the people he cared about the most.
A service celebrating Charlie's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Denbigh United Presbyterian Church, 302 Denbigh Boulevard, in Newport News. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 3, 2019