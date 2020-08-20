1/
Charles W. Mardis
Charles W. Mardis, 83, passed away on August 14th, 2020 after succumbing to a brief illness. He was a veteran of the United States Army and the VA National Guard. He is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Maxine Mardis; his second wife, Patricia Milauckas and his son, Forrest Mardis. He is survived by three children; Deanna Lukas, Benjamin Mardis, and Barbara Franklin, as well as 4 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A celebration of life is currently being planned, and we ask you contact his family for details.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton
245 South Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA 23669
757-723-3191
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
August 20, 2020
Wayne and I worked together in the Shipyard for many years, He was a great friend and co-worker and we enjoyed many memories together. Wayne was one of the smartest guys I ever met. His contribution to the nuclear reactor refueling program would be hard to match. Rest in peace my fellow “Tired old Refueler” and it is time to join those who went before us: Ed, Red, Millard, Geno, Jim, Richard Ray and now Gene to name just a few. Save a spot for Otto and I. Ron Rogers. Photo taken at Wayne’s retirement Dinner.
Ron Rogers
Friend
August 20, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your father, Wayne. He was a good man, father, husband and hard worker. An all around good person.
He will truly be missed by his family and friends.
My condolences to the family.
Judy Torrey

Judy Torrey
Friend
August 20, 2020
Charlie Wayne, we will miss you. To the family, I am sorry for your loss.
Marie W. Keesee
Coworker
August 20, 2020
Safe travels Wayne. I'm honored to have known you and grateful for the family you shared.
Suzanne Walling
Friend
August 20, 2020
I was saddened to see read about Charles passing. I haven't seen Charles in some time as our lives took us in different directions. I served on the Nike Site with him at Patrick Henry Airport. He was well liked be all. A good person who did a good job. Rest in Peace my friend.
Jim McDonald
Coworker
August 19, 2020
So sorry for loss.
Lisa & Roy Smith
August 19, 2020
My deepest condolences to all who loved him.
Pam Hale Johnson
August 19, 2020
So sorry to learn of your Dad’s passing. His company was enjoyed by all that knew him. Your wonderful memories will comfort you during the challenging times ahead.
Nancy Davis
Friend
