Charles W. Mardis, 83, passed away on August 14th, 2020 after succumbing to a brief illness. He was a veteran of the United States Army and the VA National Guard. He is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Maxine Mardis; his second wife, Patricia Milauckas and his son, Forrest Mardis. He is survived by three children; Deanna Lukas, Benjamin Mardis, and Barbara Franklin, as well as 4 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A celebration of life is currently being planned, and we ask you contact his family for details.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 20, 2020.