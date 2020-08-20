Wayne and I worked together in the Shipyard for many years, He was a great friend and co-worker and we enjoyed many memories together. Wayne was one of the smartest guys I ever met. His contribution to the nuclear reactor refueling program would be hard to match. Rest in peace my fellow “Tired old Refueler” and it is time to join those who went before us: Ed, Red, Millard, Geno, Jim, Richard Ray and now Gene to name just a few. Save a spot for Otto and I. Ron Rogers. Photo taken at Wayne’s retirement Dinner.

Ron Rogers

Friend