Charles W. Wilhelm, 75, passed away on March 16, 2019. He was born January 31, 1944 in Kingwood, WV. Charles moved to Hampton in 1955 with his family and lived there the remainder of his life. He graduated from Hampton High School in 1962 and began working in the transportation logistic industry. Charles retired in 2009 from Howmet Corp as transportation supervisor after 33 years of service.Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles K. Wilhelm, (S/Sgt. USA retired) and Rosetta Wilhelm. He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 55 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Wilhelm; son, Charles Wilhelm Jr. (Jennileigh) of Hampton; daughters, Laurie Letchworth (R.A.) of Hampton, and Janet Logan (Josh) of Midlothian; grandchildren, Gena Wilhelm and Andrew Logan; brother, Terry Wilhelm (Gloria) of San Antonio, TX; sisters, Pam Brezinski (Bob) of Hampton and Becky Wilhelm of Pearland, TX.As he requested there will be no services with a private graveside in Parklawn Memorial Park.If you wish, memorials may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.