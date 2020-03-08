Home

Charles Wesley Phillips, 66, of Hampton, Va passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Freeman and Virginia B. Phillips; and sister, Nancy Wheeler. Charles is survived by his wife of 3.5 years, Jennifer Louise Phillips; stepson, Bobby Woodhouse (Kaylen); step-grandchildren, Lee Woodhouse, Becky Harhara, and Catherine Owens; sisters, Susan Clark, and Vicki Freeman Guss; brother-in-law, Steve Wheeler; nephew, Thomas Guss; nieces, Bonnie Shores, and Christina Wheeler; and many other family and friends that will miss him dearly. Charles worked as a Quality Control Manager for Continental Automotive in Newport News and retired on October 10, 2019 after 28 years of service. Charles was a Lifetime member of James River Rod and Gun club and a Bethel High school class of '71 alumnus. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, using his natural ability as handyman to help his family and friends, and spending his free time with his wife and 4 dogs. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666. Interment will be at Peninsula Memorial Park at a later date. Friends are encouraged to visit parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020
